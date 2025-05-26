Watch CBS News
Local News

Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Chicago's Loop

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Bicyclist hit, killed by car in the Loop
Bicyclist hit, killed by car in the Loop 00:44

An 18-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car early Monday morning in the Loop. 

It happened just before 5 a.m. in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue. 

According to Chicago police, the man was on a bicycle when he rode in the path of a 65-year-old man traveling southbound in a GMC SUV through a green light on Michigan Avenue. 

The 18-year-old was taken to Northwestern in critical condition and later died. 

No other injuries were reported. 

The SUV driver was issued a citation for failing to yield to a bicyclist. 

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.

CBS Chicago Team

The CBS Chicago team covers breaking news, weather, groundbreaking investigations, and dedicated community reporting

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.