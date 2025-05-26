Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Chicago's Loop

Bicyclist hit, killed by car in the Loop

An 18-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car early Monday morning in the Loop.

It happened just before 5 a.m. in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue.

According to Chicago police, the man was on a bicycle when he rode in the path of a 65-year-old man traveling southbound in a GMC SUV through a green light on Michigan Avenue.

The 18-year-old was taken to Northwestern in critical condition and later died.

No other injuries were reported.

The SUV driver was issued a citation for failing to yield to a bicyclist.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.