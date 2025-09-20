Bicyclist critically hurt in Lower West Side hit-and-run, police say

A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon on the city's Lower West Side.

Chicago police said around 3:13 p.m., a westbound Dodge pickup truck hit the 59-year-old victim on a bicycle in the 2300 block of West 21st Street.

The driver in the pickup left the scene heading northbound on Western Avenue without stopping to render aid.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

As of Saturday evening, there is no one in custody.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the Major Accidents Investigation Unit.