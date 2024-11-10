Bicyclist critically hurt after crash in north suburban Chicago, sheriffs say

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — A bicyclist was hurt Saturday afternoon following a crash in unincorporated Libertyville.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said around noon, deputies responded to the crash involving a bicycle and a car at the intersection of West Rockland Road and the Des Plaines River pedestrian and bicycle trail.

There, they found a 33-year-old man from Mundelein critically hurt.

A preliminary investigation indicated the bicyclist was traveling northbound on the Des Plaines River Trail when he attempted to cross West Rockland Road. He was then struck by a westbound Toyota Prius driven by a 39-year-old man from Gurnee.

The impact appeared to have thrown the bicyclist onto the vehicle's front windshield before he fell to the ground, the office said.

The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital with critical to life-threatening injuries. The Toyota driver, as well as a child passenger, were not hurt.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.