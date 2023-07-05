Watch CBS News
$50,000 reward offered in robbery of postal worker in Beverly

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of a robber who targeted a mail carrier last month in the Beverly neighborhood.

Around 2:15 p.m. on June 23, a postal carrier was the victim of an armed robbery near 99th and Seeley.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service released surveillance images of the robber on Wednesday.

He was wearing dark clothing and a face covering. Anyone who recognizes him or has any other information about the robbery is asked to call 877-876-2455, say "law enforcement," and reference Case number 4062292. All tips will be kept confidential.

Surveillance images of an armed robber who held up a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in the Beverly neighborhood on June 23, 2023. U.S. Postal Inspection Service
First published on July 5, 2023 / 5:48 PM

