Better Business Bureau warns of crooks targeting people who are already victims of scams

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
In a cruel twist on common scams, the Better Business Bureau is warning the public about crooks who are targeting people who have already been victims of scammers before.

The BBB said it's called a Recovery or Refund Scam. In it, thieves pose as government agents or banks then reach out to previous scam victims and promise to get their money back if you pay a fee. Then they disappear.

The BBB says to look out for red flags including unsolicited contact about refunds, asking for payment up front, claiming to be with a government agency or law enforcement but are not able to provide proof of that membership or their identity, and finally pressuring you to act fast and keep the transaction a secret.

If you are targeted by these scammers you can report it to the BBB at BBB.org/ScamTracker and to the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

