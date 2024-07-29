Photos of the 2024 Paris Olympics capture amazing moments of athletes in action

U.S. men's gymnastics wins Olympic medal U.S. men's gymnastics wins first Olympic medal since 2008 04:11

Day three of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris saw more dramatic moments as athletes continued advancing through the rounds of their sports. There were moments of triumph for some. Others faced heartbreaking eliminations.

Medals were awarded in some swimming, fencing and men's gymnastics events, while basketball, rugby, surfing, volleyball, judo, skateboarding, artistic gymnastics and synchronized diving competitions progressed. The Olympics officially opened in Paris on Friday, July 26 (although some team events started on July 24) and continue through Sunday, Aug. 11.

Here are some captivating photos of Olympians in action.

Surfing

The Olympic surfing competition is taking place far from Paris, in the big waves off Teahupo'o on the tropical Pacific island of Tahiti, in French Polynesia.

Joao Chianca of Team Brazil rides a wave during round three of surfing at the 2024 Olympic Games on July 29, 2024, in Teahupo'o, Tahiti, in French Polynesia. Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

Brazil's Gabriel Medina reacts after getting a large wave during the 2024 Olympic Games in Teahupo'o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on July 29, 2024. JEROME BROUILLET/AFP via Getty Images

John John Florence of Team USA falls during round three of surfing at the 2024 Olympic Games on July 29, 2024, in Teahupo'o, French Polynesia. Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

Jack Robinson of Team Australia falls during round three of surfing at the 2024 Olympic Games on July 29, 2024, in Teahupo'o, French Polynesia. Ed Sloane / Getty Images

Synchronized diving

Kevin Berlin Reyes and Randal Willars Valdez of Team Mexico compete in the Men's Synchronised 10m Platform Final at he 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on July 29, 2024. Maja Hitij / Getty Images

Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray of Canada perform during the Men's Synchronised 10m Final at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre on July 29, 2024. Patrick Khachfe / Getty Images

Boxing

Ayoub Ghadfa Drissi El Aissaoui of Team Spain punches Kamshybek Kunkabayev of Team Kazakhstan during the Men's +92kg preliminary round match at he 2024 Olympic Games on July 29, 2024, in Paris. Richard Pelham / Getty Images

Skateboarding

Team USA's Jagger Eaton falls as he competes in the men's street skateboarding final during the 2024 Olympic Games at La Concorde in Paris on July 29, 2024. ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

Nyjah Huston of Team United States competes during the Men's Street Finals at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games at Place de la Concorde on July 29, 2024. Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Cycling BMX freestyle

Team USA's Marcus Christopher takes part in a BMX freestyle training session during the 2024 Olympic Games at La Concorde in Paris, France, on July 29, 2024. JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images

Julian Schelb of Team Germany competes during the Men's Cross-Country at the 2024 Olympic Games on July 29, 2024, in Elancourt, France. Tim De Waele / Getty Images

Artistic gymnastics

Mario Macchiati of Italy on Horizontal Bar during the Men's Artistic Gymnastics Team Final at the 2024 Olympic Games at Paris' Bercy Arena on July 29, 2024. Eurasia Sport Images / Getty Images

Brody Malone of Team USA competes on the parallel bars during the Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team Final at the 2024 Olympic Games at Bercy Arena on July 29, 2024. Dan Mullan / Getty Images

Simone Biles of Team USA competes in the uneven bars event of Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on Day 2 of the 2024 Olympic Games at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris. Sheng Jiapeng/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

Lee Dayeong of Team Republic of Korea competes on the uneven bars during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification at the 2024 Olympic Games at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. Getty Images

Fencing



Olga Kharlan of Ukraine competes against Choi Se-bin (not seen) of South Korea in the Fencing Women's Foil Individual on Day 3 of the 2024 Olympic Games at Grand Palais in Paris, July 29, 2024. Aytac Unal/Anadolu via Getty Images

Ka Long Cheung of Hong Kong and Filippo Macchi of Italy react during the Fencing Men's Foil Individual Gold Medal Bout at the 2024 Olympic Games at Grand Palais on July 29, 2024, in Paris. Al Bello / Getty Images

Rugby

Britain's Emma Uren tackles the U.S.'s Alev Kelter during the women's quarter-final rugby sevens match during the 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on July 29, 2024. CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

Chloe Daniels and Florence Symonds of Team Canada celebrate victory following the Women's Rugby Sevens Quarter Final match against Team France at the 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France on July 29, 2024. Michael Steele / Getty Images

Judo



An image captured using a robotic camera positioned above the field of play shows Christa Deguchi (in white) of Team Canada and Mimi Huh (in blue) of Team Republic of Korea competing during the Judo Women's -57 kg final contest at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on July 29, 2024. Rob Carr / Getty Images

Tennis



Coco Gauff of Team USA in action in a tennis singles match on Day 4 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros Stadium on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. / Getty Images

Basketball

A'Ja Wilson of Team USA and Evelyn Mawuli of Team Japan battle for a rebound during the Women's Group Phase at the 2024 Olympic Games on July 29, 2024, in Lille, France. Pool / Getty Images

Swimming



Jack Alexy of Team USA competes in the Men's 100m Freestyle Heats at the 2024 Olympic Games at Paris La Defense Arena on July 30, 2024 in Nanterre, France Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The women's 100m backstroke semifinals at the 2024 Olympic Games at Paris La Defense Arena on July 29, 2024 in Nanterre, France. Getty Images

Badminton

Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt plays a shot against Germany's Yvonne Li in their women's singles badminton group stage match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Porte de la Chapelle Arena on July 30, 2024. LUIS TATO/AFP via Getty Images

Sailing

Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki of Team Poland compete in the Men's Skiff 49er class at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games at Marseille Marina on July 30, 2024 in Marseille, France. / Getty Images

Skateboarding

Cordano Russell of Team Canada competes in the men's street skateboarding final during the 2024 Olympic Games at La Concorde in Paris on July 29, 2024. Sina Schuldt/picture alliance via Getty Images

Table tennis



Alexis Lebrun of Team France serves during a Men's Singles Round of 32 Table Tennis match on Day 3 of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on July 29, 2024. Elsa / Getty Images

Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem of Team Chinese Hong Kong compete in the Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Semifinal against Ri Jong Sik and Kim Kum Yong of Team North Korea at the 2024 Olympic Games on July 29, 2024. Zhao Wenyu/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

Beach volleyball

A beach volleyball match between Team Germany and Team France underway at Eiffel Tower Stadium at the 2024 Olympic Games on July 30, 2024 in Paris. / Getty Images

Jorge Luis Alayo Moliner of Team Cuba competes during a beach volleyball match against Team Brazil on Day 4 of the 2024 Olympic Games at Eiffel Tower Stadium on July 30, 2024 in Paris. / Getty Images