Bertha, a 170-pound mastiff who spent 9 months at Chicago area shelter, finds forever home in Oregon

Bertha went overlooked at a dog shelter in Northbrook, Illinois, for nearly a year, with some potential adopters thinking she was too big or too old, but Border Tails Rescue didn't give up, and neither did a couple guys you might follow on social media.

Some barks sound big, but when it comes to size, Bertha has every dog beat at Border Tails Rescue. The 7-year-old, 170-pound mastiff got comfortable there, because she has been there for so long.

"She was a breeding dog in a puppy mill, and so she came to us after being kept in a cage her whole life," said Border Tails founder Harleigh Garcia. "She's been with us since, like, nine months I want to say."

Garcia and her staff think Bertha is picture perfect, but people looking to adopt repeatedly passed her over.

"It's just finding that kind of, like, we call them unicorn homes; finding her that perfect unicorn home that will be the best fit for her."

The big pup needed a little help from a guy like Joey Masloski.

Joey usually walks Bertha with his other half, Eric Noxon. The high school buddies have made it big time.

"They are influencers, I would say is the best way to describe them," Garcia said.

They go by Eric & Joey on Instagram and TikTok.

"We run with shelter dogs. We get them groomed, post them on social media, and we get them adopted," Masloski said.

Their posts about Bertha went viral, and now are embarking on a big journey after a woman in Oregon adopted her.

"She applied very quickly after the first video was posted," Garcia said.

Masloski took Bertha on one last jog before their big trip to Oregon, hoping to burn off her energy so she'll sleep on the long ride.

Garcia said the woman who adopted Bertha has one of those unicorn homes.

"Beautiful view of the mountains. Her new mom is a gardener. No pets. She lives alone," Garcia said.

Noxon and Masloski are ready to take a 33-hour road-trip with Bertha; no small feat to bring her to her new home. They plan to leave on Saturday. They'll be documenting their trip along the way.