Benjamin Satterley, pro wrestler known as "Pac," cause of death revealed

The cause of death for All Elite Wrestling star Benjamin Satterley, known to fans as "Pac," has been revealed.

Satterley died last month, just one day after wrestling for AEW's "All Out" event in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, that was held on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office revealed he died from bronchial asthma — a chronic inflammatory disease of the airways. The office said the manner of his death was natural.

The English-born wrestler was known for high-flying moves that delighted fans worldwide.

Satterley, who was from Newcastle upon Tyne, began his wrestling career in 2004 and signed in 2019 with All Elite Wrestling, where he held multiple championships. After signing with AEW, he became the inaugural AEW International Champion and a two-time AEW World Trios Champion.

He competed and lost to Andrade El Ídolo during the "All Out" event — his last match.

Before joining AEW, he wrestled with World Wrestling Entertainment from developmental under the name "Adrian Neville" to the main roster, where it was shortened to "Neville."

AEW dedicated the entire Sept. 30 episode of "Dynamite" to Satterley. Wrestlers in both AEW and WWE wore armbands with "PAC" on them in his honor.

Satterley was 40 years old.