1 teen dead, 3 wounded in shooting outside Benito Juarez High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four teenagers were shot, one fatally, Friday afternoon near Benito Juarez High School in the Pilsen neighborhood.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern confirmed the victims were shot outside of the school near Cermak and Laflin.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said all four teens were taken to Stroger Hospital. One boy was pronounced dead on arrival, one boy was in critical condition, and two other teens, a boy and a girl, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A volunteer crossing guard who was outside the school said students had just been dismissed around 2:30 p.m., when he heard 6 to 8 gunshots. At first, he thought it was fireworks, but then he saw two teens on the ground with backpacks on.

He said the principal yelled for students to get back inside after the shooting, and the school was later placed on lockdown, before students were sent home for the day by about 3:30 p.m.

Juarez parent Emanuel Orozco said his daughter called him about the shooting around 2:45 p.m.

"She said that she was coming outside, and then the, I guess, security guards in the school were telling them go to the nearest classroom," he said. "It's scary."

Chicago Public Schools officials issued the following statement:

The safety of our school community is our top priority. This afternoon, we received reports that shots had been fired outside of Benito Juarez High School shortly after dismissal. The Chicago Police Department (CPD) and paramedics responded quickly to the scene. CPS remains in close contact with CPD and this incident is under investigation. The CPS Office of Safety and Security and other District leadership are working closely with school leadership and staff as well as CPD to gather information and respond to this incident. CPS will keep Benito Juarez families updated as well as the greater community. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this tragedy.

Police are expected to provide an update on the shooting Friday evening.