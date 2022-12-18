New surveillance photos released of suspected gunman in fatal shooting in front of Pilsen school

Hunt to find gunman who shot 4 teens, killing two, in front of Chicago school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are looking for the person they believe is the gunman responsible for shooting four teenagers and killing two of them in front of Benito Juarez Community Academy in Pilsen.

As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports, sources say the two teens who were shot and survived are both doing fine, as fine as they could be, with family.

Meanwhile, police are reviewing surveillance video and likely interviewing those two surviving teens to try to find the person responsible for this.

Friday around dismissal at Benito Juarez Community Academy witnesses told CBS 2 they heard six to eight gunshots. Those same shots struck and killed two teenage boys outside the school. The boys, one 15 and one 14, were struck in their heads.

Two other victims, a 15-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, were struck in their thighs. The boy was also struck in the shoulder. Both survived.

Clearly distraught students evacuated the school following a brief lockdown.

Meanwhile, Supt. David Brown said investigators believe the shooting was a potential gang conflict.

Police released photos of the person they believe could be responsible. The person can be seen in a coat, appearing to run through the snow near the school.

Police said they need the community's help to get to the bottom of this. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department.