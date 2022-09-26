Benefit raises funds for paralyzed Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunday a community came together to show their support for a Chicago Police officer who is now paralyzed.
Danny Golden was off duty in July when he was shot trying to break up a fight in a bar in Beverly.
Sunday friends, family and community leaders held a benefit at the Irish American Heritage Center in Mayfair to raise funds for his future expenses.
The event featured live music, dancers and a silent auction with signed memorabilia from several Chicago sports stars.
Those who know Danny say they are not surprised to see all the support.
His family has set up a GoFundMe page to help in his recovery.
