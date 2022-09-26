Watch CBS News
Local News

Benefit raises funds for paralyzed Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden

/ CBS Chicago

Benefit raises funds for paralyzed Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden
Benefit raises funds for paralyzed Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden 00:52

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunday a community came together to show their support for a Chicago Police officer who is now paralyzed. 

Danny Golden was off duty in July when he was shot trying to break up a fight in a bar in Beverly. 

Sunday friends, family and community leaders held a benefit at the Irish American Heritage Center in Mayfair to raise funds for his future expenses. 

The event featured live music, dancers and a silent auction with signed memorabilia from several Chicago sports stars. 

Those who know Danny say they are not surprised to see all the support. 

His family has set up a GoFundMe page to help in his recovery. 

First published on September 26, 2022 / 2:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.