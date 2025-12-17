Beggars Pizza in Kenwood burglarized, front door smashed

Chicago police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at Beggars Pizza in Kenwood.

Police were called the 1400-block of East 47th Street around 3:40 a.m. where they said three unknown males broke the glass front door of the pizza shop.

The three males went inside and stole cash, then got into a gray car and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

No one is current in custody. An investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing. Police have not released any further details about the suspects.