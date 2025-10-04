Beatrix in River North baking up sweet treats in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Beatrix in River North on how to make the perfect sugar cookie

A restaurant in River North is baking up sweet treats in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Beatrix in Chicago's River North neighborhood is baking and selling pink ribbon sugar cookies along with another item as part of the city's "In Good Taste" campaign, where donations are made from the sale of different menu items to support breast cancer research.

Pastry chef and partner of the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation, Yasmin Gutierrez, shared the secret to making the perfect sugar cookie.

"The most important thing is that you don't overmix it," she said. "You always beat your butter, your sugar, and your eggs and flour at the end, but if you overmix it, it's gonna spread. You're getting a lot of air into it, and it's gonna spread, and when you use your cookie cutters, it won't stay that shape you're trying to achieve."

The cookies will be on sale on Oct. 4 and 5 at all of the Beatrix locations. In addition to the cookies, their raspberry bran muffin will also be available through October. A $1.00 from the sale of each muffin goes toward the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation.

To support the foundation directly, visit lynnsage.org/donate.

Beatrix Sugar Cookie Recipe

Yields two dozen cookies

Ingredients:

For Cookies

1 lb unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup confectioners' sugar, sifted

1 teaspoon salt

5 egg yolks

5 cups all-purpose flour

For Royal Icing (yields four cups)

3 lbs. powdered sugar

1 cup lemon juice

¼ cup water

6 Tbsp. egg white powder

Optional: food coloring of your choice

Method:

For Cookies

1. In a stand mixer, or using a large bowl and a hand-held beater, beat butter until smooth and creamy.

2. Add granulated sugar, confectioners' sugar, and salt and beat for 2 minutes.

3. Add egg yolks and beat until well incorporated.

4. Add flour and pulse mixer to incorporate. Note: the dough will not fully combine, but should be able to form into a ball by hand.

5. Chill the dough for two hours.

6. Roll out dough until ¼ inch thick.

7. Using your choice of cookie cutters, cut to the desired shape.

8. Place on a parchment paper-lined sheet pan and bake at 350°F for 12-20 minutes.

*The dough may be kept in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or in the freezer for up to 2 months.

For Royal Icing

1. Mix all ingredients on low speed with a paddle.

2. For a thicker icing, add powdered sugar until the desired consistency is reached.