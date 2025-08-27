Bears training camp wraps up, starting left tackle still not named

Chicago Bears training camp is in the books for 2025, as the Bears start prepping for their week-one kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Now that the competition is over, the team is looking for some continuity — especially up front.

On Wednesday, the Bears held their final practice of the preseason still without a starting left tackle named. Maybe left guard Joe Thuney, who played some left tackle with the Kansas City Chiefs last year, wants to put his name in the mix?

"You know, I control what I can control. All the guys out there at left tackle have been doing a great job, you know, whether it's weight room, locker room, meeting room — you know, they're all working so hard," Thuney said. "Coach has done a great job, you know, just keep rotating people, and you know, whatever coaches go with, we trust them completely."

The defensive line is set, with third-year defensive tackle Gervon Dexter excited about what he expects to be a more physical group under defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and head coach Ben Johnson.

"Being a more physical team, that's who we want to be — and it's more than just being a more physical team—being the more prepared team in all of the situations that we go over and stuff like that — just knowing that we'll be prepared when it's our time," said Dexter.

The Bears already had injury concerns heading into Week 1. On Wednesday, safety Jaquan Brisker left practice early with a trainer, one day after linebacker TJ Edwards did the same.