Bears offense hopes to heat up during training camp

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bears held their first outdoor practice of training camp on Thursday after weather forced them inside for Day 1.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn had more on an offense hoping to follow this week's temperatures and rise up.

The heat was on at Bears training camp. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is hoping the offense can turn things up in year two in his system. The experience of Justin Fields and others, he said, is leading to what he calls "next-level conversations."

"We're using our brains a little bit more, so we're trying to get a little crazier. We're trying to have a little bit more fun with things," Getsy said. "And then the coolest part is that these guys are starting to take ownership of it, so it's theirs. They're out there putting their flavor on it, which is the most important thing when you want to go out and have success."

It's also year two for linebacker Jack Sanborn. The former undrafted free agent says he's feeling good coming back from an ankle injury but is not yet a full go in practice. And he's not concerned about rookie linebacker Noah Sewell pushing for his starting job.

"I like where I'm at and I'm just going to continue to be me, continue to go out there and play the best ball that I know I can play," Sanborn said. "I think I can speak for everyone else in the room. We just want to be the best group we can be and ultimately help this team win as many games as we possibly can."

General Manager Ryan Poles said tight end Cole Kmet's new deal can energize the locker room, showing that if guys keep working, they will be rewarded. But he would not say if they're close to an extension for corner Jaylon Johnson, who's also in the final year of his rookie deal.

Poles did admit he's still learning on the job, and he's glad he's gaining experience with this aspect of running a front office.

"It's good to get extensions done when you have a good young player like Cole," Poles said. "I do think it energizes the locker room, especially this being my first extension. I think it sends a good message. I think everyone knows me and what I stand for, what I believe in in terms of taking care of your players, but there's always action that needs to come behind words."