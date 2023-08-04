Bears signing veteran TE Marcedes Lewis

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears are signing veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, according to CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Lewis comes from the Green Bay Packers, where he played from 2018-22. He is entering his 18th season, tying Jason Witten and Tony Gonzalez for most seasons played by a tight end.

Lewis will join quarterback Justin Fields to assist their offense. He will join offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who coached Lewis in Green Bay.

Fields has a goal to break the Bears' all-time passing yards record this season, so Lewis' impact will likely be seen in those efforts. The 39-year-old has established himself as a solid blocking tight end as well.

The former first-round pick started all 17 games in 2022, recording six receptions for 66 yards and two touchdowns. In 2021, he had 23 receptions for 214 yards and no touchdowns.

The former Packers party continues in the tight ends room with Robert Tonyan signing with the Bears this offseason.

Tight end Cole Kmet signed a four-year, $50 million extension this offseason. Between Lewis, Tonyan and Kmet, the Bears will have options when it comes to the position.

The Bears struggled mightily last season, finishing with the worst record (3-14) in the league. They have made moves this offseason in an effort to turn their franchise around.