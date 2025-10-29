Ben Johnson says Bears' newest signee, CJ Gardner-Johnson, is good fit for their locker room

The Bears' top four receivers did not practice on Wednesday, but Tyrique Stevenson returned and was limited after sitting out the loss to the Ravens. It's not clear if the cornerback is ready on Sunday in Cincinnati, but the Bears have enlisted some defensive help in the meantime.

Newly signed veteran cornerback CJ Gardner-Johnson is hoping to bolster a banged-up Bears secondary.

Ceedy, as he wants to be called, has experience with both Ben Johnson in Detroit and Dennis Allen in New Orleans, and won a Super Bowl with the Eagles last year.

"I just want to help win," he said. "Won a Super Bowl last year. Sometimes it's not about being the star on the team, it's about being the guy to get things done the right way and helping get things done the right way and being on a Super Bowl team last year, you could see how guys go about things," Gardner-Johnson said.

Gardner-Johnson, who's now on his fourth team since just the end of last season, was with the Houston Texans and was released by the Baltimore Ravens earlier this month.

He has a reputation as a bit of an instigator, famously drawing personal fouls against a pair of Bears receivers back in 2020, but the Bears are confident he's a fit in their locker room.

"We've got a very strong locker room, we've got a positive veteran influence in there. Fell very strongly about that group, and nothing is more important than our locker room," said coach Ben Johnson. "We're all aware how important that is, and the fit he has with that locker room."

"I don't think I instigate nothing on the field, but if you take it that way, just being a fiery player, and ready to compete and win," Gardner-Johnson said.

The seven-year vet will slide in at slot corner with Kyler Gordon being out on injury. When asked if his experience in Dennis Allen's defense can help him quickly get up to speed, Gardner-Johnson said, "I'll see you on Sunday."

The 4-3 Bears will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Sunday at noon.