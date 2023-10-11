Key Bears defensive backs return to practice from injuries

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Sunday, two one-win teams, the Bears and Minnesota Vikings, will go head-to-head at Soldier Field.

The Vikings will be without All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson. CBS 2's Matt Zahn had the latest on a Bears team looking to have some reinforcements on defense.

It was a welcome sight on the practice field, with three of the Bears' starting defensive backs returning to practice. Cornerback Kyler Gordon was designated for return from injured reserve. Safety Eddie Jackson was back after missing three games with a foot injury, and corner Jaylon Johnson also practiced after sitting out the last two games with a hamstring injury.

"We gotta bring the energy, bring the juice," Johnson said. "And I think the [defensive backs] last week started that off. I think they played a very solid game holding it down for us. We got to get back and up the energy, up the execution, just get back what we were missing. Of course, we have Kyler. He was out early, and BoJack [Jackson] was out the next game, so just getting everybody back. We gotta come back and we gotta start clicking. We don't have time for any more mess ups or anything like that. We got that all out the way. We got to come back and execute at a high level."

The offense will try to build off back-to-back breakout performances. The latter included the return of left guard Teven Jenkins on a snap count. He said he's ready to play a full game and hopes a change to his diet helps him stay healthier as opposed to his regular trips to Wendy's.

"I'd do the Baconator, large strawberry lemonade, large fries, get a 10-piece spicy nugget, and if I'm feeling it, maybe a Frosty," Jenkins said.

Reporter: "And they said that wasn't ideal?"

Jenkins: "Nah."

Jenkins said he's using the team's private chef to keep his diet clean and hopes that helps him keep quarterback Justin Fields clean in the pocket.