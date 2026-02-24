Poles said Bears are still seeking 3rd round compensation over Falcons' hire of Ian Cunningham

Not satisfied with a return to the playoffs and the franchise's first postseason win in 15 years, Bears general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson arrived at the NFL scouting combine with some tough roster decisions ahead.

Ryan Poles comes to the combine looking for ways to improve the Bears roster, but without the salary cap room or high first-round draft pick he's had in past years. One option could be trading backup quarterback Tyson Bagent for more draft capital, even if his head coach isn't super excited about the idea.

"No," Johnson said jokingly through a fake cough. "I love Tyson, but if I took myself out of the equation, I want what's best for him. If he would like an opportunity to start, I certainly hope he can get that."

"We anticipated that someone like Tyson is going to get some, you know, interest. We've gotten a few calls there," Poles said.

Poles' former Assistant General Manager Ian Cunningham is also at the combine now as the GM of the Falcons.

The Bears have not received compensatory third-round picks via the NFL's reward for developing minority front office candidates because the league considers the Falcons' president of football, Matt Ryan, their primary decision-maker.

Poles said they are still seeking compensation.

"We honestly think it is a little strange. At the end of the day, you should want to develop your staff regardless of the color of your skin, so to be compensated for that is a little strange. I mean, that's all. The Chiefs get a pick because of me, and I watch that player go and play. It's just a little odd, but if that's the rule they have in place, then I think it's very clear in the situation on what should happen.

As far as what players could be on the chopping block with the team's cap concerns, Poles said he feels pretty good about Cole Kmet and D'Andre Swift being back, and wants DJ Moore to stay as well, but admitted they have to look at all scenarios when it comes to putting together the best roster for now and the future.