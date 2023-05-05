Bears get first look at newest players during rookie minicamp

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) – The Chicago Bears rookies hit the practice field for the first time this week.

They're not in pads and not doing a ton out on the practice field, but the two-day rookie minicamp does give Bears coaches a chance to get a first look at all 10 of their draft picks and undrafted free agents.

CBS 2's Jori Parys was at Halas Hall to hear from the well-mannered rookies.

"They're very juiced up, which is great," said head coach Matt Eberflus. "You ask them a question and they all say, 'Yes sir.' You don't usually get that with the veterans."

Eberflus is building a foundation in his second year as head coach for the newest Bears excited to make a good impression at their first practice.

The Bears addressed several needs in the draft including on the defensive line with Gervon Dexter Sr. and Zacch Pickens.

"I'm just picking up, learning tendencies, what we're supposed to do, what we're not supposed to do," said Pickens, a third round pick. "I heard a lot of 'Stay off the ground.' So that's the main thing for me right now. Don't be on the ground. So that's my goal today."

Dexter said he was "eager."

"I'm a competitor, so I like going against the best," he said. "I think that's what the game of football is all about. I want to show that I can play with the best and I know I can."

It turns out the second and third round picks spent a lot of time traveling together before arriving at Halas Hall.

"When we was flying places, we were always together," Pickens said. "So I was like, 'I feel like we're going to be together.' Then, what do you know? The Bears draft him, then they draft me and I was like, 'Oh year, we're going to have fun with this.' I texted him. I was like, 'We just gotta take over, do ourselves right and we can easily be the dynamic duo.'"

Setting the tone of the two-day rookie mini camp for a second straight year was Bears legend Charles "Peanut" Tillman. He talked to rookies Friday morning and offered words of wisdom, including to compete, take criticism and not be afraid to take chances.