Bears rookie Kyler Gordon to make preseason debut against Seahawks, in homecoming of sorts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bears rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon is ready for a homecoming on Thursday, as he expects to make his preseason debut against the Seattle Seahawks.

Recovering from injuries, Gordon and fellow rookie Velus Jones Jr. returned to a short, pad-less practice Monday. There has been no word yet on whether Jones will see reps Thursday against the Seahawks, but Gordon, a star for the Washington Huskies in college, expects to make his NFL debut in his home state.

"I'll be there. It's cool. I think it was meant to be - God's plan," Gordon said.

Gordon was stuck on the Soldier Field sideline for Saturday's preseason opener against the Chiefs, but is eager to be a problem for quarterbacks.

"I was just itching to go out and be there. It just looked like so much fun. It was just so cool, people I used to watch when I was in college and middle school. I'm ready," he said.

As for how the Bears quarterbacks are progressing, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is overall pleased, but still expects more in terms of quick footwork and not missing progressions.

"There's a balance between demand and patience. There's gotta be an expectation, but you have to pat them on the back too," he said.

Meantime, the Bears continue to show new looks on the offensive line, with second-year tackle Teven Jenkins stepping in at right guard during practice on Monday, something Getsy says they wanted to try to see what it looked like.