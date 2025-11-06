Bears receiver Rome Odunze not letting dad's demand for trade distract him

After sitting out Wednesday's practice with ankle and heel injuries, Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze was limited on Thursday as the team ramps up for Sunday's home game against the Giants.

The second-year receiver isn't letting some helicopter parenting become a giant distraction.

Odunze is coming off his first NFL game without a catch, and having to respond to questions about his dad on social media. His father, among other things, quoted a tweet saying the Bears need to trade Odunze to a team that "will actually throw to him."

For the record, Odunze said he's happy in Chicago, and not worried about what his dad is saying.

"I don't make a big deal out it. You know, obviously he has his opinions, I have mine, and he feels like he needs to voice those things on social media, but that's his prerogative. He speaks for himself. I speak for myself," Odunze said. "At the end of the day, he's a Rome fan. You know what I mean? He's in full support of Rome Odunze. So that's first and foremost for him. But I love my pops."

Meantime, more forceful than usual, special teams coordinator Richard Hightower was emphatic about cleaning up the issues that have plagued his unit, especially against the Bengals on Sunday, when the Bears surrendered a kickoff return touchdown and had a blocked field goal, among other blemishes.

The Bears are one of only two teams to have multiple field goals blocked this year, and also one of two teams that have given up a kick return touchdown. Hightower vowed changes for the struggling unit.

"Nobody in that room wants to get it corrected more than the players, alright? And we are going to work night and day to get it all cleaned up. I can promise you that. I will bust my ass, and they will too, to get it cleaned up," Hightower said.

The Bears are looking pretty healthy heading into Sunday's game against the Giants. In addition to Odunze's return to practice, safety Kevin Byard and wide receiver DJ Moore also were back on the field after missing practice on Wednesday. Running backs Kyle Monongai and D'Andre Swift and tight end Cole Kmet were full participants after being limited on Wednesday.

Linebacker TJ Edwards did miss a second straight practice dealing with a hand and hamstring injury. Defensive lineman Dominique Robinson also missed his second straight practice with an ankle injury, and defensive back Josh Blackwell missed his second practice of the week due to a concussion.