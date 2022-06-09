Bears return to practice after unexpected day off due to live contact

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Tuesday was a true day off for the bears, but not by choice.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn on a team back to work at Halas Hall, and how they're literally learning on the job.

The Bears returned to the practice field after Tuesday's unexpected day off, and Matt Eberflus isn't sweating the missed day of work.

"I don't actually see it as a big deal," he said. "What I do see though is this. I see our team, our football team, has to be able to adjust, adapt and overcome, and pivot in situations. How we handled this situation was awesome. Because our guys were like okay, that's fine – boom, and pivot to the next day, and boom and go.

The Bears apparently had too much live contact during some earlier practices that a player's association representative reported. Cole Kmet, who's the Bears union rep, thinks it's about young guys and even returning players trying to show out for a new staff.

"Look at our situation right now. We got a lot of young guys, right? New coach. New everything. Guys coming in to prove themselves including me. When someone says you go 100 percent, you're going 100 percent. I'm not going to back down. I'm not going to ease up. First of all, I don't want to get hurt. That's how you get hurt not going 100 percent. Guys want to show what they got.

Coach Eberflus echoed that, saying he wants guys to be intense. They just can bring the physical part until training camp when the pads come on during training camp.

They'll have one more OTA practice, then a mandatory minicamp next week, and then it will be on to camp.