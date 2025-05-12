Bears to play Eagles Nov. 28, Packers Dec. 20

The full upcoming NFL schedule is not due out until Wednesday, but a couple of games have been announced for the Bears.

The Bears and the Green Bay Packers will renew their rivalry right before Christmas. The Week 16 game at Soldier Field is set for Saturday, Dec. 20.

Also confirmed is a Bears game against the Eagles in Philadelphia on Black Friday, Nov. 28 — the day after Thanksgiving.

The full 2025 regular season schedule for the Bars and the entire NFL will be released at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Under the NFL's 17-game regular season format, the Bears will play eight home games and nine games on the road.

The Bears will host the Lions, Packers, Vikings, Cowboys, Giants, Browns, Steelers and Saints this year, and will travel to battle the Eagles, Commanders, Ravens, Bengals, 49ers and Raiders, and also the rival Lions, Packers, and Vikings.