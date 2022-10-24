Bears vs. Patriots: Three things to watch

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three straight means the Bears are officially streaking...and they're doing it in the wrong direction. This is three things to watch when the Bears travel to Foxborough to take on the Patriots on Monday Night Football.

All Eyes (Still) on Fields

Thing number one...same as it ever was. Justin Fields. He followed up a brilliant second half in Minnesota with a frustrating one-touchdown performance in a loss to the Commanders. The second-year QB's development is the single most important aspect of the Bears season. So far it's been a disappointment and now we're six games in to a 17-game season. So yes, watch Fields. But at the same time be sure we're contextualizing his progress with what the line and his receivers are doing, or what they're not.

Where is Quinn?

Thing number two? That would be the Bears single-season sack record holder, Robert Quinn. The 32-year-old had 18.5 sacks last season. He's managed just one in six games. There was talk that he should have been moved in the offseason ahead of the final year of his contract. But he's here. And with the way this season is going, maybe the Bears will still move him ahead of the November 1st trade deadline. In the meantime, he needs to start making plays for his own sake, and for the sake of the Bears.

Bill Comes Due

Our final thing to watch this week. Bill Belichick's game plan on what has set up to be a historical day. Belichick comes in tied with Bears legend George Halas for the second most wins in NFL coaching history. Things lining up for him to pass Halas against the Bears? That's about as coincidental as Belichick running through the name of just about every offensive, defensive, and special teams player in his effusive praise of a 2-4 team. That's three things to watch ahead of Bears and Patriots Monday night. A scary proposition for Bears fans a week before Halloween.