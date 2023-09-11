Bears left to reevaluate after humbling loss to Packers

CHICAGO (CBS) – Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and plenty of others did not see this coming. The Bears are 0-1 with their franchise record 11-game losing streak stretching into this season.

As CBS 2's Jori Parys explained, the Bears are taking the Jay-Z approach: It's on to the next one.

A gloomy day at Halas Hall reflected the mood of a "disappointed" Bears team following a loss to the Packers. It's a performance the players are using as motivation as they turn the page and prepare for Week 2 on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"One game doesn't change anything as far as confidence goes or anything like that. I think we just have to show it on Sunday. I think that's the biggest thing," said Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson. "I think we had a lot of juice throughout camp, throughout the preseason. We're going out there and leaving plays on the field. That's now who we are."

"Obviously, guys are disappointed, pissed off," said running back Khalil Herbert. "So that was kind of the mood today. As we got through film and got through corrections and stuff, we're just really focused on detailing this weekend, being locked in and being precise."

"Precise" is something the Bears offense didn't appear to be, as it committed five penalties on Sunday. Quarterback Justin Fields also had two costly turnovers, including a pick-six to Quay Walker in the fourth quarter.

"He knows he can play better," said Eberflus. "He knows that. He's well aware of that, and he's gonna work diligently to do that and it's important that everybody looks that way."

Eberflus said the Bears will also work on finding more ways to feed wide receiver DJ Moore and their best skill players after he was targeted just twice against the Packers. He made both catches for 25 yards.