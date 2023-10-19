Bears rookie OT Darnell Wright battles injury leading up to Raiders matchup

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent said he has nothing to lose as he prepares for his first start on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

As CBS 2's Matt Zahn explained, questions about his protection could make matters a little more difficult for Bagent.

Add rookie offensive lineman Darnell Wright to the growing list of injury concerns. The Bears' starting right tackle missed practice Thursday with a shoulder injury.

No. 1 left guard Teven Jenkins said he couldn't talk about possibly moving to the right side, but did offer thoughts on cleaning up what offensive coordinator Luke Getsy called "communication issues" on the line.

"Just us being more vocal about it," Jenkins said. "It's things that pop up like if [the defense] is in nickel or in dime, or something like that, different personnel, understanding in our huddle, before we snap the ball, who's out there so we know what looks are about to happen."

The defense is mostly healthy other than safety Eddie Jackson missing practice. They also seem to be trending in the right direction, coming off their best performance of the season when they held the Vikings' offense to just 12 points.

"I feel like we're taking a huge step, just the energy, the focus on the detail and the creating turnovers," said safety Jaquan Brisker. "You could see it out there, how we're playing together, how we're playing fast, how we're creating chemistry."

The Raiders will be without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday but the team hasn't said whether Stevenson High School alum Aidan O'Connell or veteran Brian Hoyer will start in his place.

Brisker, of course, said they're preparing for both.