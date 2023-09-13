Fields, Bears look to improve passing, energy after loss to Packers

CHICAGO (CBS) – Quarterback Justin Fields has 3,784 yards to go if he wants to throw for 4,000 yards this season, a goal he's talked about.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn reported on how Fields is focused on trying to make a dent in that number next week.

It's a big week for Fields and the Bears, who will try to bounce back from an abysmal season opener. Both Fields and head coach Matt Eberflus acknowledged one big area that needs improvement: downfield passing.

"That's one thing I talked about to [offensive coordinator] Luke [Getsy] and coach about," Fields said. I felt like I was a little bit too conservative at times with guys like DJ [Moore] and Chase [Claypool] on the outside. They're great playmakers and they can most likely come up with the 50/50 ball."

Eberflus said, "We certainly have some guys that can get some 50/50 balls, so if you feel good about where the location is of the corner, we're going to send it up."

Another surprising issue in the opener was an apparent lack of energy, especially on the sideline when the Bears fell behind. It's something safety Jaquan Brisker and Fields addressed this week.

"I just texted his phone," Brisker said. "I felt like I just had to get it out there. Us as leaders have to do better ... During practice, I felt like we had a lot more energy throughout the week or during camp. Our energy's just been different and I felt like on Sunday, we had energy and then it kind of wavered off."

Claypool seemed to be lacking in energy. Eberflus wouldn't specifically call out his effort, but did say they've seen him block better in practice and wouldn't rule out the receiver being inactive on Sunday in Tampa.