Bears' Keenum, Bagent compete for backup QB position at training camp

While much of the attention, rightfully so, has been on how Caleb Williams progresses and gets more comfortable with the offense, there are a couple of guys behind him on the depth chart going through the same learning curve.

Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent are competing to be Caleb Williams' backup this training camp.

Keenum, 37-year-old veteran, signed a one-year deal with the Bears this offseason and is helping a young group learn. Turns out, they're teaching him a few things too.

"The really cool thing is we have a great relationship in that room," he said. "We have a lot of fun, we're playing a game for a living, we're a bunch of kids that haven't had to grow up yet, so we're trying to enjoy our love. Getting to hang out with guys who are really young, see what the latest TikTok things are, or whatever it is out there these day. I think I miss out on some of the reels they send each other, I don't have it on my phone, but they fill me during, before meetings and we get in there on all the funniest ones. So yeah, we have fun, but we're getting better."

Bagent is entering his third NFL season with new coaches he's also enjoyed learning from. That includes new head coach Ben Johnson.

"For me, it's simple, there's no BS-ing going around," he said. "I like to have as much fun outside of this building, but when I'm here I'm pretty much full steam ahead—what are we gonna do today, what are we are we going to accomplish, and then looking at him, whether it's getting a play from him, talking to him between plays, just seems like he's right there with me, intensity wise."

As for the ongoing competition for the starting left tackle job, rookie Ozzy Trapilo took every snap with the ones on Saturday. Kiran Amegadie didn't practice with a leg injury.