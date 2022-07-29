Bears second-round pick Jaquan Brisker stands out during training camp

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bears second-round pick from last year, Teven Jenkins, missed his second straight practice with an undisclosed injury as the rough start to his career continues.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek has more on one of this year's second-rounders already making his presence felt at training camp.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus pushing for two big things in week one of training camp -- the rookies to learn and everyone to finish. Rookie second-round safety Jaquan Brisker is already a stand-out to Eberflus.

"You can just see it. I'm a big guy that looks at Gear change, where he can really speed up and then body control after he does that to make plays and he has that," Eberflus said. "He has yet to be able to do that in the open field. He has great body control, adjusting to the ball in the air to make interceptions."

On and off the field, Brisker is taking full advantage of mentorship from veteran Eddie Jackson, even watching film with Jackson at his house.

"Watching him play, you can tell that he has a lot of experience, that he's done it before. He's consistent. The swagger we have out there, you can tell everybody wants to win.

On the offense, congratulations are in order for running back David Montgomery, who is expecting his first child in January. Always about business, Montgomery says being a dad means he's even more focused on being the best version of himself.

"Knowing that I definitely got a child on the way, definitely puts things in other perspectives as well. I tell myself 'You gotta go harder.'"

Head coach Matt Eberflus has a policy of staying tight-lipped on injuries, but we do know new starting center Lucas Patrick will miss significant time dealing with an injury to his right hand.