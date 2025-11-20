Bears' 3 starting linebackers miss practice; corners Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon closer to return

Two Bears defensive starters are moving closer to a return to action, but three others are at risk of missing Sunday's matchup with the Steelers.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson practiced in full for the first time since Week 2, and just his third practice since the Bears opened up his 21-day practice window following groin surgery. It's a good sign the Bears' top cornerback is getting closer to being activated off of injured reserve.

Nickel corner Kyler Gordon remained limited in his second practice since the Bears opened his 21-day practice window.

"They're good players, you know? And so getting those guys back out on the field and getting them going I think's going to help our defense. And so we're excited about having them out there. Both those guys look good right now. So, anxious about getting them on the field," defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said.

As far as how he'll incorporate guys like Nahshon Wright and CJ Gardner-Johnson when Johnson and Gordon are ready to play, he called it "a good problem to have."

At linebacker, the problem doesn't seem as good. The Bears' top three linebackers, TJ Edwards, Tremaine Edmunds, and Noah Sewell all missed practice for a second straight day. There a chance – more so with Edmunds and Sewell – that they return to practice on Friday, and could play Sunday but it's something to monitor.

The Steelers have a unique player on their offense who the Bears ideally would want to have all of their linebackers healthy to face. Darnell Washington has showed off some freakish athleticism playing tight end at 311 pounds.

Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson played with Washington in college at Georgia.

"It was shocking at Georgia when he was doing it, but to see that he honed in on it, and now he's hurdling people, it's crazy. So definitely excited to go against him," he said.

Stevenson said there's really no strategy for bringing the big man down.

"You've got to want to. I think that's really what it is. It's a want to at that point. No strategy. You dive, he jumps, you hang on, he drags you," Stevenson said.

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was back at practice in limited fashion after suffering a fracture in his left wrist last week. It's not yet clear if he'll be ready to start on Sunday at Soldier Field.