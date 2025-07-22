Bears' full squad arrives at Halas Hall ahead of training camp

The full squad arrived at Halas Hall for Bears Training Camp Tuesday ahead of the first practice on Wednesday.

Jaylon Johnson came to Halas Hall too, but the pro Bowl cornerback will miss a couple of weeks of practice after suffering a leg injury while training on his own.

As veterans report to Halas Hall, players are already saying there is a sense of urgency before their first practice on Wednesday. But new head coach Ben Johnson knows his first training camp as a head coach will include twists and turns, and learning curves for all.

"There's going to be bumps, there's going to be ups, there's going to be downs. It's easy to have bad day or two, and go ahead and be all panicky. That's not going to be us. It's going to be a little bit more of [a curve], but there's certain benchmarks along the way," Johnson said. "The first couple weeks is going to be a big installation, so the guys are going to be thinking. Mistakes are going to be made."

Quarterback Caleb Williams is headed into his second year with clear goals, including to be the franchise's first 4,000-yard passer, and to complete 70% of his passes while learning under the new offensive head coach.

"It's been growing. It's been awesome. You know, we're having fun. You know, he gets on me, and it's greatly appreciated that he does — being tough on me, and realizing and understanding that nobody is above anybody — all of us are one," said Williams. "That's how we're going to march this season."

Also Tuesday, Bears general manager Ryan Poles said Braxton Jones and rookie tight end Colston Loveland are healthy to start camp, but they will go through a ramp up period.