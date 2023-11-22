After late-game collapse in Detroit, Bears focus on finishing games

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another week, another challenge for the Bears, but they may not have to see All-Pro Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson next Monday, who is still recovering from a hamstring strain.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn had the latest on a team trying to do a better job with the bookends on game day.

The focus was on finishing at Halas Hall after the Bears' late-game collapse against the Lions last Sunday. That included quarterback Justin Fields, who, in a tough spot, fumbled on the first play of the Bears' final drive.

"We're doing a lot of good things in a lot of areas of the football game," said head coach Matt Eberflus. "To start the game, the run offense, defense, and it's not been perfect, of course, but it's been improving and it's been better. So you have to do a really good job with that. That's where we have to improve as a football team."

Fields added, "We showed who we were, except until the end of the game, but [we have to] focus on finishing better and finishing out the game when it counts and when a drive comes up, making that big play when it matters."

Two of the Bears' best defenders were not on the field for key plays against the Lions, defensive end Montez Sweat and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who was on a snap limit working back from injury.

"I understand that whatever was my role on Sunday, I just wanted to help my team the best way that I could," Edmunds said. "Unselfishly, I just wanted to be out there and contribute, no matter what it looked like."

Sweat played fewer than two-thirds of the snaps against Detroit. He said he generally likes to be out there every play, but sometimes the body doesn't allow it.

When CBS 2 asked him if he played as much as he wanted to against the Lions, he paused but did say yes.