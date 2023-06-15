Justin Fields, Bears offense build on chemistry as minicamp ends

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears mandatory minicamp is officially in the books.

While quarterback Justin Fields hasn't had his full arsenal of offensive weapons this offseason, CBS 2's Matt Zahn explained how his confidence is growing as he prepares for his third season in the NFL.

Fields felt like he and the Bears offense finished off minicamp strong, as he put it, on the final day of the offseason program. There's been a lot of talk of the chemistry Fields has built with new wide receiver DJ Moore, but of course, that has come with both receivers Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney sidelined.

"Chase has been out, what? The past two weeks?" Fields said. "So I feel like when Chase was practicing with us, I felt like we did get that down a little bit. I think he grew tremendously from last year until now. So I think we got a base in and with Mooney, I feel like I'm already connected with Mooney, so that's fine. It's just going to be great to have those guys back on the field. I think the biggest thing now is having them healthy for training camp."

Justin Fields on being more of a leader: "Everybody's buying in, even more than last year... For me, I've definitely grown as a leader."@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/vnkMvpqOMO — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) June 15, 2023

Head coach Matt Eberflus said he's liked how Fields has grown as a leader, and his growth as a passer as well, and that gives him confidence in his quarterback heading toward camp.

"Just watching the practice … you could see it. It's quicker. It's faster. It's more precise," Eberflus said. "That comes down to his experience and his work ethic. He's worked really hard at it."

Fields said he's heading to France to teach a football camp and then he's going to take about a week off from football before it's a full go to get ready for training camp.

That will include working with some of the Bears receivers and backs in Florida to keep growing that chemistry.