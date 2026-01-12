Bears fans stock up on team gear ahead of NFL playoff matchup against Rams

The Bears are still waiting to find out what time they'll host the Rams for an NFC Divisional Round playoff game at Soldier Field on Sunday, but their fans are already making plans for where to watch it, who to watch it with, and what they'll be wearing for the big game.

Bears fans are overjoyed with another epic 4th quarter comeback after they rallied to beat the Packers on Saturday.

Driving around the Loop on Monday, it wasn't hard to spot someone wearing a Bears hat or jacket. Many fans visited Soldier Field on Monday to buy some new team gear.We spoke to some fans who say they had to their gear from the iconic soldier field.

"It's extremely nostalgic, and it's extremely special to be able to come here after the storm, if you will," said Brian Mularz.

Two days after the Bears' big win, the energy was still electric in Chicago.

"The city's needed it. We've needed it," said John Kalweit, who flew into Chicago with his girlfriend, Mia Strauss, to watch the Bears beat the Packers this past weekend. "The crowd was going crazy. We had the towels, the fourth phase. I mean, we went through everything."

"We went through all the emotions; holding it together until the very end," Strauss said.

They'll be heading back to Arizona soon, but not without new Bears gear from the stadium – including Bears koozies, hats, and a hoodie.

"It's like a once in a lifetime experience that we had this weekend here, and it's like, might as well keep supporting the stadium and the team here," Strauss said.

Mularz also came to Soldier Field to buy jerseys for his two sons.

"It's just so peaceful to be here and kind of soak it up that history was made here the other night by taking down Green Bay in the playoffs," he said.

Ticket prices for Sunday's game will cost you. The cheapest seats on Ticketmaster on Monday were selling for more than $500 for seats in the upper grandstands.

Mularz said he prefers to watch the game from the comfort of his own home, even if the Bears make it to the Super Bowl.

"There's something extremely special about being here and feeling that energy. I mean, it literally changes your core, your character as a person throughout your whole like. You carry that energy with you. I experienced that in person, but it's just as special to watch it on TV, and you can rewind it," he said.

Whether you watch the game from the comfort of your own home, the bar, or you're willing to pay a pretty penny to see it in person, all eyes will be on the Bears on Sunday when they face off against the Rams.