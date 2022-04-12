Bears fan hospitalized after a stroke is released and meets Roquan Smith at Halas Hall

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's not everyday that you get the chance to meet one of your favorite football players.

But one Advocate Lutheran patient got the surprise of a lifetime. Last year, 21-year-old Javier Bolanos suffered a stroke and lost the ability to move on his right side.

While he recovered in the hospital, his room was decked out in Chicago Bears gear. But on Tuesday, he was able to go inside Halas Hall and meet linebacker Roquan Smith.

"You saw, I was about to put the hat on and then I just hear him. I didn't even know what he said, honestly, at the beginning," Bolanos said. "But I was just shocked. I couldn't believe that Roquan Smith, like the one I see on TV is there. And I love you guys for making this happen."

Since December, Bolanos has made a significant recovery and was able to regain mobility in the right side of his body.