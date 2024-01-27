Bears hire Eric Washington as new defensive coordinator

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Eric Washington has been hired as the new defensive coordinator for the Bears, the team announced Saturday.

Washington, 54, ha 20 years of NFL coaching experience under his belt – including several with the Bears previously. He was a defensive assistant for the Bears in the 2008-2009 season, and a defensive line coach in 2010.

Washington spent the past four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, as the senior defensive line coach in 2022, and assistant head coach in 2023.

He also worked with the Carolina Panthers as a defensive line coach from 2011 until 2017, and defensive coordinator in 2018 and 2019.

"We are excited to announce that Eric Washington will be joining our team as the defensive coordinator," Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus said in a news release. "He is a great communicator with elite leadership skills and he will enhance our current defensive staff. His track record speaks for itself with coordinator experience as well as expertise in the area of defensive line. I want to thank the other outstanding candidates that applied for this position."

"My family and I are beyond excited to be returning to the Chicago Bears," Washington said in the release. "It is humbling to have the opportunity to contribute to one of the most esteemed sports organizations in the world! I thank God and I appreciate Coach Eberflus, the Bears front office, and the McCaskey family for entrusting me with this responsibility."

The Bears noted that in Buffalo, Washington coached some of the best defenses in the NFL. In 2021, the Bills lead the league in points allowed for game at 17 for the first time in franchise history, and also ranked first in total yards and passing yards per game, the Bears noted.

The defense that year also helped Buffalo win its last four games with 19 sacks.