Bears' Eddie Jackson honored with 2022 Ed Block Courage Award

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- Bears safety Eddie Jackson was honored in Des Plaines Tuesday for winning the 2022 Ed Block Courage Award.

Jackson was selected by his teammates as a player who embodies professionalism, strength, and dedication – and serves as a community role model.

Virginia McCaskey was on hand to honor Jackson, who is rehabbing his way back from a Week 12 season-ending Lisfranc injury last season.

He recognizes a change in vibes this offseason.

"It's different, you know, it's definitely different – especially with the injury as well. But just to see the moves we make, I feel like we're headed in the right direction," he said. "I'm just excited for this year to come up and to play with those guys. I've seen them on film. I've got a little more research to do. But just to see the type of plays they're able to make."

He called two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Tremaine Edmunds "great in coverage," and "fast."

Jackson himself was leading his position in Pro Bowl voting before he went down.

Meanwhile, Jackson has also been following the Aaron Rodgers saga to see if Rodgers is traded.

"I want to see the look on his face when we beat him again," Jackson said. "You know, I only got him one time in my career, so to get him again will really be a great feeling."