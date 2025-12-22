Bears' DJ Moore takes Boys and Girls Club youth on shopping spree in Loop

Bears wide receiver DJ Moore is the gift who just keeps on giving after what took place over the weekend.

The veteran and Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee treated 10 standout youths from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago to a holiday shopping spree at JD Sports on State Street.

Each of the kids had $250 to spend. It's the latest outreach effort from DJ's Moore 2 Life Foundation.

"It means a lot, expecially cause a few days from Christmas, and we still get to bless people, so I'm very happy," Moore said.

The shopping spree comes after a playoff-clinching weekend, with Moore helping to get the win against the Packers on Saturday night.

How is he feeling?

"Physically, I'm cool. Took some shots, but I bounce back, I feel good. It's a mindset … if I ain't really too injured, you know, I just got bruises, I'm fine."