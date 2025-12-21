Chicago Bears clinch first playoff spot since 2020 after Pittsburgh Steelers beat Detroit Lions

The Chicago Bears clinched a spot in the playoffs after the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Detroit Lions 29-24 on Sunday.

It is the first time since 2020 that the Bears made it to the playoffs.

This comes after the Bears rallied through the fourth during Saturday night's game against the Packers. DJ Moore scored the game-winning 46-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Caleb Williams.

The Bears extended their lead in the NFC North to 11-4 with 1 1/2 games over the Packers.

Saturday's game also marked the team's sixth win in a row at home since their season-opening loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bears will take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Dec. 28, at Levi's Stadium in San Francisco.