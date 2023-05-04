Bears file for demolition work at Arlington International Racecourse site

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears confirmed Wednesday night that they have filed paperwork for demolition to begin at the Arlington International Racecourse property.

The Bears closed on the property in February. The team said Wednesday that the filing for demolition at the site does not mean for certain that they will be developing it.

But the Bears said in February that if their plan for a new stadium at the Arlington Park site does go ahead, the development is projected to create more than 48,000 jobs, generate $9.4 billion in economic impact for the Chicago area economy, and provide $3.9 billion I new labor income to workers in the region, the Bears wrote in February.

Churchill Downs announced in February 2021 that the Arlington racetrack would be going up for sale, and its last horseraces were held in September of the same year.

That same month, the Bears agreed to purchase the Arlington racetrack property for $197 million.

The Bears have been playing at Soldier Field since 1971 – they shared Wrigley Field with the Cubs before that. The most recent stadium renovation took place in 2003.

The stadium went through massive renovations nearly two decades ago at a cost of over $600 million. Even with the upgrade, Soldier Field still has a capacity of only 61,500, smallest in the NFL. There are 13 stadiums that hold more than 70,000.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has repeatedly expressed a desire to keep the Bears at Soldier Field. In July of last year, the Chicago Park District officials unveiled options for renovating Soldier Field, including a possible dome over the lakefront arena.

In January, these plans were carried further as Landmark Development released a virtual tour of a revamped Soldier Field. The proposal centers on a brand-new glass dome that would shield the interior from the elements and potentially draw interest from a wide variety of partners.

But also in January, new Bears President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Warren made it clear he's ready to lead the team's move out of the city and into a new stadium in Arlington Heights.

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson has also said he hopes to find a way to keep the Bears at Soldier Field.