Reimagined Solider Field includes dome, entertainment district in new developer video proposal

CHICAGO (CBS) – Soldier Field, which served as home to the Chicago Bears for decades, if revamped, could provide a better fan experience with some upgrades, according to a new proposal by a potential development company.

Landmark Development released a video Sunday of what the stadium could look like after a complete renovation.

The reimagined stadium would include an immersive fan experience, premium club lounges, and signature food halls while improving access to the stadium and an entertainment destination district located across the street from the field.

They also say by rebuilding the endzones with columns engineered to support a dome structure, the stadium can be enclosed and used all year round.

"Soldier Field is uniquely situated to anchor a truly world-class sports, retail, culinary, and entertainment district," said Bob Dunn, president of Landmark Development. "There is no comparable location to take advantage of all key trends of the future – at the heart of one of the world's most exciting cities. Chicago deserves an extraordinary vision to take this iconic public asset into the next hundred years and beyond."

They didn't leave the idea of travel out of the equation.

The proposal also includes a new multi-modal transit hub that would be built across the street above Metra storage tracks and a rail yard where visitors will arrive and depart using CTA, Metra, and Amtrak rail lines. A new "CHI-Line" downtown circulator system would also be available for rideshares.

As mentioned, the expanded entertainment district will provide an improved tail-gating experience around the stadium and next to McCormick Place. And for concerts, multi-story operable windows to the city skyline can be opened to view events on the lawn between the stadium and The Field Museum.

Other new amenities include expanding seating up to 70,000 and the veteran's memorial, increasing the number of private suits, and more.

"A modernized Soldier Field, a reinvigorated Museum Campus, and a world-class multi-modal transit hub will serve as one our city's most important civic assets and support the entire Chicago economy," said Jack Lavin, President and CEO of the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce. "This new, exciting vision is an opportunity to invest in our civic infrastructure – driving vital revenue, creating job opportunities, and increasing accessibility for all our businesses and residents, which is something that business and civic leaders can get behind."

The reimagining of Soldier Field comes as the team pushes to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights.

Back in November, leaders in Arlington Heights voted in front of a pre-development agreement with the Chicago Bears as the team plans a possible new stadium there.

The agreement would serve as a roadmap - defining how future plans and processes will be reviewed as the project develops. But that is not a final proposal.

In 2021, the Bears signed a $197 million purchase agreement with Churchill Downs for the 326-acre site of the former Arlington Park racecourse. The contract for the site, however, remains in negotiations.