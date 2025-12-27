Bears clinch first NFC North title since 2018 after Packers' loss to Ravens

The Bears clinched the NFC North title when the Baltimore Ravens beat the Green Bay Packers 41-24 on Saturday night.

It's the team's first division championship since 2018.

They have the potential to become the NFC's No. 1 seed with victories over the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions and one loss by the Seattle Seahawks.

The team is 11-4 under rookie coach Ben Johnson and second-year quarterback Caleb Williams.

This is a developing story.