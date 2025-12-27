Watch CBS News
Bears clinch first NFC North title since 2018 after Packers' loss to Ravens

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

The Bears clinched the NFC North title when the Baltimore Ravens beat the Green Bay Packers 41-24 on Saturday night.

It's the team's first division championship since 2018. 

They have the potential to become the NFC's No. 1 seed with victories over the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions and one loss by the Seattle Seahawks.

The team is 11-4 under rookie coach Ben Johnson and second-year quarterback Caleb Williams.

This is a developing story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

