Bears prepare to take on Dolphins this weekend in preseason opener

Before the Bears get a chance to push and shove some players wearing a different uniform this weekend, at both Halas Hall and Soldier Field, they got in one more solo workout in Lake Forest.

It was a lighter, unpadded practice for the Bears ahead of Friday's joint practice with the Dolphins, who they host in Sunday's preseason opener.

Caleb Williams said he still doesn't know how much, if any, he'll play in the exhibition games, but hopes it's at least some.

"It's always good to be able to go out there and get a few reps in preseason rather than your first getting real live reps or anything like that, or modified reps is the first game of September when you're going verse the Vikings. I'll be out there whenever Ben says," Williams said.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen had high praise for Grady Jarrett, saying he's one of the most attentive players in all their meetings, showing his younger teammates how to be a professional. Jarret said it's not about setting an example.

"'ve been doing this for a long time," he said. "I haven't got where I'm at trying to play a role to coddle somebody's emotions and make somebody think highly of me, I am me... I go about my business the right way, I put my best foot forward every day, and things that I notice about me, I'm not doing it for a pat on the back."

The Bears had a fun end to practice with most of the offensive and defensive players switching sides for the final play.

Williams completed a pass to cornerback Nate McCloud, meaning the guys playing defense on that play had to do 10 pushups.