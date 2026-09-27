Bears' quarterback Caleb Williams to be out 3-4 weeks with hamstring injury

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams will be out for a number of weeks as his hamstring injury is being considered a Grade 2 strain, according to reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport say Williams is expected to be out three to four weeks. Williams has already been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Williams suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of the Bears' home opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Last week, head coach Ben Johnson said Williams "will likely miss some time," but was considered "week to week."

Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent was back in practice on Saturday after the team initially cleared him from concussion protocol, though players need consecutive days of practice without symptoms to be cleared. Third-string QB Case Keenum could start in the case Bagent can't play on Monday against the Eagles.

While Williams is expected to miss games against the Eagles, Jets and the Packers, it is unclear when his return to the field will be. Based on the timeline, he could be back in time to face either the Patriots on Thursday, Oct. 22, or the Seahawks on Monday, Nov. 2.