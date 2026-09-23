Bears third-string QB Case Keenum feels "very prepared" for possible start on Monday vs. Eagles

The Chicago Bears still don't know who their starting quarterback will be on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, but with Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent both nursing injuries, it's looking like third-stringer Case Keenum could be in for his first start since 2023.

With Williams week-to-week with a hamstring injury and Bagent in the NFL's concussion protocol, the 38-year-old Keenum was the only quarterback on the Bears' active roster to practice on Wednesday.

While he hasn't played a snap in the NFL regular season since 2023 when he was with the Houston Texans, the 15-year veteran said he feels good to go.

"I feel very prepared. I mean, I think people don't realize in general in the NFL how little reps go around during a game week. The starter usually gets all of the first-team reps, and maybe a few for the backup here and there," he said. "You know, you're trying to bank stuff from training camp, but yeah, I feel very prepared."

As Keenum put it, being a backup is something he's done for a long time in this league, and he knows how to be ready if his name his called. He also said still feels physically good as well and as good mentally as he's ever felt.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze said he's gotten a good amount of work with Keenum during the offseason.

"Obviously training camp, offseason we train with everybody; you know, you catch passes from everybody. So when it comes to a chemistry sort of thing, it's not really something I'm worried about. You know, Case can dial it up and can sling it with the best of them, so I'm excited for that," he said.

Keenum's age was brought up a couple times in his press conference on Wednesday. Even with 66 starts in his career, the veteran backup said he'll still feel some nerves if his number's called Monday.

"If didn't love it, if I didn't have those feelings, if I wasn't nervous, I'm going to go something else, like I don't know, jump out of airplanes or bungee jump, try to get it some other way. But, yeah, I love this game, and heck yeah, I tell that to kids all the time. I get nervous, and I'm 38 years old," he said.

Head coach Ben Johnson said Williams is antsy to get back on the field, and they've almost had to hold him back from going full-speed despite his injury. But that's also the competitiveness that the team loves.

A couple other injury notes as a couple defenders returned to the practice field in Shemar Turner and Noah Sewell, after the Bears opened the 21-day return-to-practice window for both players to return from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon also is on the PUP list, but has yet to return to practice, and when asked if there were any encouraging signs, Johnson said, "I've got nothing to add there."