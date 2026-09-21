Bears QB Caleb Williams "week to week" but "will likely miss some time" after hamstring injury vs. Vikings, Ben Johnson says

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson says quarterback Caleb Williams "will likely miss some time," but is considered "week to week" after injuring his hamstring in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

"It sounds like it's going to be a week-to-week deal for him. You know, I've got to still talk with our trainer. We'll do that here shortly, and I'll have the lowdown from him, but it sounds like it's week to week, but will likely miss some time," Johnson told Bears broadcaster Jeff Joniak on ESPN 1000.

The Bears "potentially" dodged a bullet of a more serious injury that could keep Williams out an extended period of time, Johnson said.

"You know, we'll see. He's tough, and he comes back from these types of things, I think, better than the average human being, so we'll see," he said.

According to Tom Pelissero of Netflix, Williams avoided a major injury to his hamstring, and the team isn't ruling him out for Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Johnson said he's confident in backup quarterback Tyson Bagent's ability to lead the offense if Williams does miss any time.

"I view him as one of the top 32 in the NFL, and so I felt that way throughout the training camp, I felt that way in those preseason games," Johnson said of Bagent. "He does not lack confidence, and I think having a full week of preparation, I really think that we can have some success. So, we'll see. We'll see what it looks like. I know he's wired the right way, and I know his teammates absolutely love him, and they're going to fight their tails off for him."

Williams got hurt while scrambling toward the sideline deep in Vikings territory with about 7 1/2 minutes left in the 4th quarter on Sunday against the Vikings. The 24-year-old Williams was limping badly as he was helped off the field.

The No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft had a towel draped over his head as he was carted to the locker room. He took the towel off as the cart moved along the sideline and pumped his right arm to rev up the sullen crowd of 58,914 at Soldier Field.

However, multiple Bears beat reporters said he was later seen walking without a noticeable limp after the game.

Johnson will hold his regular media briefing on Monday afternoon at Halas Hall.