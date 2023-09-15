Bears vs. Buccaneers: Three things to watch in Sunday's Week 2 matchup

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears are not who we thought they were. Lose the first game of the season? It happens. Lose a ninth straight time to the Packers? We're used to it. Give up 38 points and appear to be the same Bears that lost 10 straight to end last season? That's where we draw the line.

Here are three things to watch when the Bears hit the road and try to pick up their first win of the season in Tampa.

The first thing to watch is DJ Moore. The Bears need much more of him if they're going to have a chance at winning this week or any week for that matter. Moore was targeted twice in the opener. Justin Fields has to take more shots and have confidence his number one receiver can make a play. And Luke Getsy has to scheme multiple ways to get him the ball.

The second thing to watch is the Bears defensive line. Do something. Do anything. Love is an action word. and Jordan made sure to take action last week when the Bears applied next to no pressure on him. So this week the line better find a way to make Baker Mayfield uncomfortable again. The QB play does not have to be elite if there's no pressure in the pocket. At that point Mayfield or any other starting quarterback can pick the Bears apart because defensive backs can only survive on an island for so long.

Finally, I'm watching the Bears backfield. Khalil Herbert got the start against the Packers but we saw a heavy dose of Roschon Johnson in the second half. It's clearly a running back by committee. But after watching the rookie out of Texas lead the team in receptions with six for 35 yards you have to wonder if he's building a case for more work.

We're going to learn a lot about the Bears this week as they either go to 1-1 or fall to 0-2. With a trip to Kansas City to face the reigning Super Bowl champs next week, they could be looking at a hole they can't dig out of sooner rather than later.

That's three things to watch when the Bears visit the Buccaneers at high noon.