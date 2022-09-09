Watch CBS News
Bear down! Brookfield Zoo celebrates the start of the Chicago Bears season

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the Chicago Bears get ready to start the season, the team's namesake is celebrating a new season with tasty treats in Bears colors.

Cathy Bazzoni/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

Bears at the Brookfield Zoo are getting received "football-themed enrichment treats" colored in blue and orange. 

Josie, a California sea lion, got an "ice cake" with a football on top.  

Axhi and Jim, the zoo's two grizzly bears, along with the sloth bears, Kartik and Hani, all got the cool treats featuring pieces of fruit in frozen blocks. 

First published on September 9, 2022 / 12:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

