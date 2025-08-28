Better Business Bureau warn consumers of possible scams during Labor Day weekend

The Better Business Bureau issued a warning to the public about potential scams this Labor Day weekend.

The bureau said scammers will be looking to take advantage of the increased activity and last-minute decisions that often accompany the holiday.

Some of the scams to look out for include vacation rental scams—featuring fake listings for homes and hotels, counterfeit event tickets, online shopping and charity scams, as well as the usual phishing emails and texts.

Scammers will also engage in home improvement fraud, offering suspiciously low prices and then pressuring homeowners to make quick payments.

"Labor Day is meant for celebration and relaxation," President and CEO of the BBB Steve J. Bernas said. "But it's also a prime opportunity for scammers, who know people are distracted and may let their guard down. A little caution can go a long way in protecting your money and personal information."

The bureau is reminding consumers to spend extra time verifying any offers presented to them before making any purchase.

Additional information on how to protect from scammers can be found at BBB.org.